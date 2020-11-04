Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $101.78 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 520,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $30,230,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.