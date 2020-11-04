Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBC. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.84 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

