Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.90. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

