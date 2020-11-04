Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.