Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $220.76 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $220.76 million and approximately $31.59 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, UEX, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, DDEX, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

