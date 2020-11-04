Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 445,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,385,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 732,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 232,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $15,263,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms have commented on RS. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.