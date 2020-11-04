Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

