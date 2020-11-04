Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $86.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.69.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

