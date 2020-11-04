Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

