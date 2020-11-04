Radius Health (RDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Radius Health to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Health stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

