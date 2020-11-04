Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

