Quiztok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $915,458.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $915,458.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035165 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

