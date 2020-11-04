Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Update

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Quantum Materials stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Quantum Materials has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

