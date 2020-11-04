Quantstamp Market Cap Reaches $16.13 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $67,080.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

