QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,116,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.57 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.