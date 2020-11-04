Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $128.46 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

