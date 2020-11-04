Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Cap of $69.43 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $69.43 million and $311.00 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

