Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

WLTW opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

