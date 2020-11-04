Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 194,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 575,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ned N. Fleming III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $242,373. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.