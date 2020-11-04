Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $748.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

