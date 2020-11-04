Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.22.

Shares of SU opened at C$15.65 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

