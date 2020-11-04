Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for QCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $33.72 on Monday. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QCR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QCR by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.