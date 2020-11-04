Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PVG. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of PVG opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 347,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.