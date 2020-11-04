Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

ORN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

