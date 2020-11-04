Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Reduced by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

