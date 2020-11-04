Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Cut by Analyst

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

NYSE:LEA opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Lear by 9.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

