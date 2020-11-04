Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIW. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

