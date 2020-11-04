Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Boosted by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

