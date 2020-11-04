Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

EQT stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EQT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.