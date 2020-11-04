Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECPG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 611,468 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,169,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 246,945 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 96.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

