Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Lowered by Analyst

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.89 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,073,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

