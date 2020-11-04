Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Cut by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

