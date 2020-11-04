Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

NYSE CE opened at $118.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.