Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

