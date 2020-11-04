Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Trane Technologies plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

NYSE:TT opened at $141.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

