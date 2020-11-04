Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

