Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 575,162 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436,087 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 690,604 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

