Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Issued By KeyCorp

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.81.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 35,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Lear by 9.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

