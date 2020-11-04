Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issued By Northcoast Research

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

KFRC stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

