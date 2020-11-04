Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Issued By William Blair

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.71 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 824,486 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

