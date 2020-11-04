Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after buying an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 42.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $51,863,000.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

