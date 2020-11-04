Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issued By Truist Securiti

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $31.50 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VSE by 3,025.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 310.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

