Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $35.09 on Monday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

