Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

