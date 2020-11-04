Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 124,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

