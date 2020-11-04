Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kellogg Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 204.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 24.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 71.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

