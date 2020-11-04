Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $2,925,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 109,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

