Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.68.

NBIX stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,817,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,194,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,079,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,854,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

