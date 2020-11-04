Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $411.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chuy’s by 73.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

