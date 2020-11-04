Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

REI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

